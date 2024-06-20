Princess Eugenie Wore an Updo at the Royal Ascot That Showed Off Her Rarely Seen Tattoo

While some of us (me) were busy trying to make a last-minute friend with a Hamptons house this weekend, the royals were busy gathering for the Royal Ascot. Also known as the annual fancy horse race they attend where everyone wears giant hats.

Prince William showed up to the race along with his in-laws Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. And—as usual—the sisters did the most when it came to their looks, with Princess Eugenie going with an extravagant up-do that showed off her rarely seen tiny-tattoo. (Psst: if you zoom in on this pic, you can see the tattoo peeking out from behind her ear.)

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is the only person in the royal family with a visible tattoo (emphasis on visible—Prince William could have an entire sleeve for all we know), and it's a relatively new addition. Eugenie first debuted her tattoo at the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth on June 3, 2022.

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

As for the meaning behind this tiny tat, there’s speculation that Princess Eugenie got it to honor Queen Elizabeth. Some people even think the circle represents the Sovereign’s Orb.

Anyway, circling back to William, our theory that he has a tattoo is based on a random sailor friend revealing, “Lots of the guys on board sport tattoos [and] it was obvious William was fascinated. He asked how painful it was and wanted to know what they thought of his idea for a tattoo across his shoulders. We didn’t think he was serious—but he said he was keen to get a large tattoo like the one David Beckham has. He said the only thing stopping him was his girlfriend.”

The more you know.

