Princess Kate arrives as thousands gather at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day in London

The Princess of Wales (left) and the Duchess of Edinburgh (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Prince William and Kate are expected to join crowds gathering in central London ahead of the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The Princess of Wales has appeared on the central balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Whitehall to watch.

Alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh, she has been spotted as thousands of people line each side of Whitehall, with many wearing poppies on their coats on a cool and overcast morning in Westminster.

Among them are scores of veterans lined up in the middle of Whitehall who are preparing to take part in the Royal British Legion's march.

Thousands wait by the Cenotaph in London (James Manning/PA Wire)

A pair of boots beside a poppy wreath ahead of a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Victoria Square, St Helens, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Current and former armed forces personnel attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph (REUTERS)

A military band is also performing as it marches at the Parliament Square end of the central London street.

The Royal British Legion’s veteran parade will see 10,000 veterans, representing 326 different armed forces and civilian organisations, march past the Cenotaph.

There will also be a two minute silence.

Rememberance Sunday is set to be Princess Kate’s first engagement for a consecutive day since last December.

William sat next to Kate on Saturday evening, and the poppy-wearing pair got involved in the night’s music, applauding Sir Tom Jones and singing hymns as well as the national anthem.

Having undergone treatment for cancer, she appeared at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening.

A 63-year-old woman who has travelled up from Portsmouth told the Sun: “We’re very excited to see Princess Kate with the rest of the Royal family today. It’s great to see her back working after a tough year.”

The King and Queen are, however, set to miss Remembrance Sunday.

Charles III has also undergone cancer treatment while Camilla looks to make a full recovery from a chest infection that has kept her out of action this week.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to lay a wreath for the first time as prime minister - while Kemi Badenoch will do the same as leader of the Conservative Party.

Only the heads of parties with six or more seats in Parliament, plus the leaders of the largest party from each of the devolved nations, lay a wreath at the Cenotaph during the service.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer are among the other politicians watching on but not taking part.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the Second World War and the 25th anniversary of the end of the war in Kosovo.

It also marks the 75th anniversary of Nato and the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale between the UK and France.

More than 800 sailors, soldiers and aviators will be on duty on Remembrance Sunday, representing their services at the Cenotaph and at commemorative services at Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral.