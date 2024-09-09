Princess Kate finishes chemotherapy, says she's 'doing what I can to stay cancer-free'

Princess Kate is sharing a major update in her cancer journey.

The Princess of Wales, 42, revealed in a social media video on Monday that she feels "relief" after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she said. "Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we've had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Princess Kate smiles as she arrives in the Royal Box for the men's singles final tennis match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 14, 2024.

She continued that her focus is now on "doing what I can to stay cancer-free," and she said her "path to healing and full recovery is long."

"I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she said, adding that she is entering a "new phase of recovery."

Kate first shared in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. She said at the time that she would undergo a "course of preventive chemotherapy treatment."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Princess Kate finishes chemo: 'Doing what I can to stay cancer-free'