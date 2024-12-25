Princess Kate talks about 'vulnerabilities,' need for empathy in Christmas Eve broadcast

Dressed in a festive red coat dress with a black bow, Princess Kate hosted the fourth "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" at London's famed Westminster Abbey. The event was taped earlier this month but was televised in Britain on Christmas Eve.

The service was preceded by a voice-over message from the princess, who has had a trying year and recently returned to some of her royal duties after completing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

During the holiday broadcast, Kate, who was shown alongside Prince William and their children throughout the service, spoke about unity, reflecting on "our own vulnerabilities" during the holiday season and the need for empathy.

She said, "It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.

"The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear.

"The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.

"It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas but every day of our lives."

The Princess of Wales announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing "preventive chemotherapy."

After completing chemotherapy, Kate has been appearing at more royal events in recent months. Per a video posted to X by Channel 5 news, Kate remarked at the taping of the event that she "didn't know this year was going to be the year that I've just had."

