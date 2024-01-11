Princess Royal dresses all in white for Sri Lankan temple visit in nod to the Beatles

The Princess Royal receives a greeting as she arrives to visit the Jaffna public library - JONATHAN BRADY/PA

The Princess Royal and … the Beatles. They are unlikely fashion bedfellows and yet the Princess bore a striking resemblance to Paul, George, Ringo and John’s 1968 appearance in Rishikesh on the second day of her tour to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Visiting the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, the Princess Royal wore head-to-toe white, down to her socks, as a traditional mark of respect to the Buddhist faith.

Like the Fab Four, her look was enlivened by a customary garland of jasmine flowers, which she wore around her neck. Her signature chignon hairstyle remained as firmly pinned in place as ever.

The Princess Royal and her husband visit a resettlement village at the Halo Trust in Muhamalai - PA/JONATHAN BRADY

The Beatles became enamoured by Indian dress during their time studying at an ashram in the country in the 1960s. “If you go to India, you can’t wear Western clothes. That’s one of the best bits about India – having these cool clothes: big baggy shirts and pyjama trousers,” George Harrison once said. Their adoption of kurta pyjamas sparked trends back in the UK for similar styles.

The Beatles and their wives at Rishikesh, India, with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in March 1968 - HULTON ARCHIVE/GETTY

Fifty-six years later, the Princess Royal’s white look consisted of a blouse featuring a round collar and pair of straight-cut cotton trousers.

Whether she will be setting trends like the Beatles remains to be seen, but it was an exemplary display of diplomatic royal dressing.

