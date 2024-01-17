Princess of Wales undergoes abdominal surgery and will remain in hospital for up to 14 days

The Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure which is said to be a routine one.

It came as Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition was described as “benign” and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure followed by a period of recuperation.

Kate’s operation, which took place on Tuesday, was deemed a success by doctors. The future queen is now expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning to recover in Windsor until at least Easter based on medical advice.

The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous.

It also said the Princess of Wales wishes to apologise for postponing upcoming engagements.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” a statement said.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The Prince of Wales will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital and during the immediate period following her return home.

Heir to the throne William will combine being at Kate’s side with caring for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis, and he has postponed a number of engagements.