Princess of Wales announces she is being treated for cancer in emotional video message

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is being treated for cancer.

In an emotional video statement released by Kensington Palace, she spoke about the “huge shock” and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months” .

But she said: "I am well and getting stronger every day."

She said she was thinking of all those who have been affected by cancer, saying : "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

The presence of cancer was discovered after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January.

The surgery was successful and it was thought at the time her condition was non-cancerous.

However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Kate has confirmed the type of cancer that was discovered.

She began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February and is understood to be on a recovery pathway.

In the statement Kate said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation on Kate’s health following her surgery.

The princess is said to be in good spirits and focused on her recovery.

It also comes as King Charles undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The King and the Queen have been told about the state of the princess’ health.

Buckingham Palace said the King is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and remains in the "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also sent their best wishes to Kate in her recovery,

William and Kate are now not expected to appear with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday, and there won't be any early return to official duties for the princess.

It is understood Prince William's sudden absence from a memorial service in late February was because of the discovery of Catherine's cancer diagnosis.

It remains unclear when Kate will return to Royal duties.

“The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” a Palace spokesman said.Kensington Palace said William will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.

He is expected to carrying out engagements when George, Charlotte and Louis return to school after the Easter holidays.

The announcement of the cancer treatment may go some way to ending weeks of intense speculation and conspiracy theories on social media about the whereabouts and health of the future Queen.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among many to send messages of support.

Mr Sunak praised the Princess of Wales’s “tremendous bravery”.He said: “She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”