Princess of Wales will attend Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph

The Princess of Wales is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Kate will join the King, the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family at the national commemoration on Sunday.

But the Queen's attendance at Remembrance events will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace said.

Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection and was forced to pull out of engagements earlier this week.

The announcement marks the next significant step in Kate's gradual return to public royal duties as she prepares to join the King and the Prince of Wales to honour the nation's war dead on November 10.

It comes after William revealed how 2024 has been "brutal" and the "probably been the hardest year in my life" with both Kate and the King were diagnosed with cancer.

More follows...