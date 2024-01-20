The Princess of Wales will continue to work as she recovers from major abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales arrives at a Shaping Us symposium last year - Chris Jackson Collection

The Princess of Wales will continue working through her convalescence while Prince William does the school run.

The mother of three is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter following major abdominal surgery last Tuesday.

But when she does return home to Windsor from The London Clinic in a week or so, she is likely to maintain contact with some of her charities and specifically, the experts and academics leading her Shaping Us campaign.

The initiative, launched by the Princess last January to raise awareness of the critical importance of the first five years of childhood, is extremely close to her heart.

A Kensington Palace source told The Sunday Times a lot would depend on her recovery but that “her commitment to Shaping Us and the early years will continue.”

The work that continues behind the scenes is likely to be driven by the Princess, as always.

Meanwhile, the Prince will do the school drop off and pick up every day, shuttling Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, the few miles to and from Lambrook in an attempt to maintain as normal a routine for them as possible.

The Princess is convalescing at The London Clinic - Neil Mockford/GC Images

Usually the family spends their weekends at Adelaide Cottage because of the children’s sporting commitments.

They usually visit Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, during the school holidays.

Kensington Palace got in touch with Catherine’s 30 charities and patronages to reschedule engagements.

The Princess has been working alongside her assistant private secretary Natalie Burrows, as she has been without a private secretary for more than a year.

Ms Burrows will be working alongside Prince William’s private secretary, Jean-Christophe Gray, who is due to return to Whitehall during the spring.

It is expected the Princess will be determined to keep working although she will be out of the spotlight.

An aide said: “Her passion for the early years is clear. There will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to continue that conversation with the nation as soon as possible.”

Originally the couple had been due to head to Italy in March on an official visit but that has now been delayed as the princess recuperates.

