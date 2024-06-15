Princess of Wales joins family on Palace balcony
The Princess of Wales joins the Royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast as they celebrate the King’s official birthday. .
The Princess of Wales has joined the royal family for her first public appearance since Christmas, and the first since announcing she was undergoing treatment for cancer. After weeks of uncertainty, she announced yesterday (14 June) she would attend the Trooping the Colour to mark King Charles’ official birthday. Catherine wore a white and black dress with a bow to mark the occasion, to match her wide-brim hat.
The Princess of Wales is making her first public appearance in six months after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March
The Princess of Wales has shared a new photograph as she confirmed her upcoming appearance at Trooping the Colour
Princess Anne had some difficulty taming her horse during the procession for the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour
It was previously announced that King Charles would take part in the parade in a carriage instead of riding on horseback as he has before
The Princess of Wales returned to the Buckingham Palace balcony in her first appearance since sharing her cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales posed in Windsor for an image taken by Matt Porteous as she said in a personal letter, "There are good days and bad days" amid her treatment
