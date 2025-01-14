Princess of Wales says 'it's a relief to now be in remission' from cancer

The Princess of Wales has said "it is a relief to now be in remission" from cancer and she is "looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead" as she thanked staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital for her "exceptional" care.

A message on social media, signed 'C', said: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

"We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.