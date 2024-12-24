Kate shares Christmas message of 'importance of empathy' and need for each other 'at most difficult times of our lives'

The Princess of Wales has shared a Christmas message of “love not fear” and “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.”

Kate, 42, has been making a gradual return to public events after completing her cancer treatment around four months ago.

In a voiceover message recorded for her Christmas carol service, which is airing on ITV1, she noted the Christmas story “reflects our own vulnerabilities and just how much we need each other in spite of our differences”.

She said: “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it's also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.

"It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.”

"The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.

“It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

In a message on Instagram posted on Christmas Eve ahead of the concert, she wrote: “This service reflects upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this year’s celebrations.”

Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royal family.

It was, in the words of the Prince of Wales, a “brutal” time.

In her message, Kate added that above all else Christmas encourages “us to turn to love not fear”.

She explained: “The love that we show ourselves and the love that we show others, love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.

“It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas but on every day of our lives.”

Earlier this month Kate was heard speaking about “challenging times” and how she “didn’t know” what this year would bring as she made a rare public appearance to record the annual Christmas carol service.

It is the fourth time the princess has held her event at Westminster Abbey in celebration of the positive qualities found in many and to bring festive cheer to the capital and associated events around the country.

At the event she was heard on broadcast footage telling singer Paloma Faith: “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year I’ve just had.”

When Faith replied “the unplanned”, Kate said: “The unplanned, exactly.

“But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times.”

Faith also joked with the Princess about her eight-year-old daughter, who said, when told her mother was leaving home to sing for a princess: “Are they going to chop your head off?”

The singer and Kate laughed as the performer said: “I don’t think they do that any more.”

Celebrity performers included Faith, Richard E Grant and Gregory Porter, with Sir Chris Hoy giving a reading for the 1,600 guests who have supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered.

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.