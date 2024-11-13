Principal Financial Group names new president and CEO

Simply Wall St.

The Canadian market has been navigating the aftermath of a decisive U.S. election, which has removed a significant source of uncertainty and led to a notable rally in stocks, including several record highs for the TSX this year. As investors refocus on long-term fundamentals amidst these developments, penny stocks remain an intriguing area for those interested in smaller or newer companies with growth potential. Despite being considered a niche investment category today, penny stocks can...