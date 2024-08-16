Priscilla Presley Honors Elvis on Anniversary of His Death: 'Not a Day Goes By That I Don't Think of You'

The actress shared a tribute video to Instagram, soundtracked by Elvis' 1972 cover of "Always on My Mind"

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley on their wedding day on May 1, 1967.

Priscilla Presley is honoring her late husband Elvis on the latest anniversary of his death.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the actress paid tribute to Elvis on Instagram with a touching video to mark the occasion — now 47 years after the King died of a heart attack at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

“47 years and not a day goes by that I don’t think of you," Priscilla, 79, captioned the clip alongside a rose emoji.

The video itself featured a snap of a young Elvis, gradually zooming out and soundtracked by an instrumental version of "Always on My Mind," a ballad the musician famously covered in 1972. At the end of the clip, a black screen featured the text: "Elvis Aaron Presley, January 8, 1935 - August 16, 1977."

The short tribute from Priscilla comes just three days after she also honored Elvis' mother Gladys, who died on Aug. 14, 1958. "She meant the world to him," Priscilla wrote alongside another video.

"He shared so many stories about how protective she was… one being, she would walk with him to school in fear he would get beat up by the schools bad boys. He would ask her to stop before they were near the school. I never met Gladys but I felt I knew her through all his stories. -P🌹 🙏."



Related: Elvis Presley's Death: The Details Behind the King of Rock 'n' Roll's Passing

Priscilla's "not a day goes by" message comes months after she shared the same sentiment in an interview with The Times UK. Back in December, she spoke about spending time at Graceland and how she "can still feel Elvis' spirit there."

"To be honest, there isn’t a day [that] goes by when I don’t think of him," Priscilla said. "Just last week I saw a shirt and I could almost hear myself saying, 'Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?'"

Before wondering if her late husband would have switched genres and "moved more towards gospel music" later in his career, she also pondered what he would have done in life had he not died at a young age.

"Musically, I think he was pretty happy with how things had turned out. He loved knowing that his music meant something to people," she said. "I remember sitting with him at Graceland listening to some of the songs he was recording, and I asked him why he sang so many ballads. He answered me straight away, 'Because those songs touch the heart. Life’s truth is in those songs.' He was right."

Related: Priscilla Presley Wishes 'Beautiful' and 'Talented' Granddaughter Riley Keough a 'Very Happy' 35th Birthday

Bettmann Archive Elvis and Priscilla Presley on May 1, 1967

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After celebrating her own 79th birthday back in May, Priscilla has continued to treat fans of her and Elvis with fun behind-the-scenes stories on Instagram. In a recent clip, uploaded on July 19, she answered a fan who asked if she and the rock icon "ever cooked together."

"Elvis and I never cooked together, Elvis never cooked," she revealed. "I tried one time to make a meal for Elvis and the guys and it was pasta. I took the menu from my mother and I thought I did a great job."

"But I obviously made some mistakes," she laughed. "I left a few of the components from the dish. And Elvis took one bite. He tried very much to like it, trust me... I never cooked again."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.