Priscilla Presley Says It’s 'Unbelievable' Her Twin Granddaughters Are 16: 'I Still See Them as Little Children' (Exclusive)

Twins Harper and Finley are the daughters of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic From left: Harper Lockwood, Priscilla Presley and Finley Lockwood

Priscilla Presley’s granddaughters are growing up so fast!

Elvis Presley’s former wife's youngest grandkids, twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, turned 16 earlier in October, a milestone she finds “unbelievable.”

When asked about the twins — who the late Lisa Marie Presley welcomed with ex-husband Michael Lockwood — at the Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, Priscilla, 79, told PEOPLE, “16. Unbelievable.”

"I still see them as little children,” she said at the Los Angeles event, adding that the girls are "fun to be with.”

Riley Keough Instagram The late Lisa Marie Presley (center) with her twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood

Last year, Priscilla shared a rare photo with Harper, Finley and her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, as the twins graduated from middle school.

The Elvis and Me author shared the family photo on Instagram in June — shortly after she and Keough, 35, came to an agreement over the late Lisa Marie's trust — and penned a sweet message to the twins.

"Happy Graduation girls!” she wrote in the caption. “You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️.”

Related: All About Priscilla and Elvis Presley's 4 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla, died in January 2023 at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is mom to Harper and Finley with Lockwood, 63, from whom filed for divorce in 2016 after 10 years of marriage.

As Lisa Marie and Lockwood were engaged in a custody battle, the girls lived with their grandmother for a period. They have since remained close, even fostering puppies together during the COVID pandemic.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley and Finley Lockwood in 2022

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to her relationship with Lockwood, Lisa Marie welcomed her first two children with Danny Keough, whom she married in 1988 and divorced in 1994. The couple welcomed Riley, as well as a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.

Following Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Riley is "very protective" of younger sisters Riley and Finley.

"Riley has always been close with her sisters," the source said. "She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years."

Related: Priscilla Presley Celebrates 79th Birthday with Granddaughter Riley Keough in Photos Shared by Her Son

Also after Lisa Marie's death, Lockwood said that the twins would "carry on the family legacy.”

"The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," he said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.