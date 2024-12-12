‘Prison Break’ Reboot Lands Hulu Pilot Order

The “Prison Break” reboot in development is one step closer to freedom, landing a pilot order from Hulu.

The new iteration of the series, from “Mayans M.C.” co-creator and showrunner Elgin James and 20th Television, is not expected to feature the characters at the center of the original jailhouse drama, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell). Rather, it will exist in the same universe as the original “Prison Break” but focus on a new crew of inmates.

James executive produces alongside Dawn Olmstead, “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz. In addition to the “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans,” James also co-created with Stephen Merchant the Amazon Studios/BBC One series “The Outlaws,” starring Christopher Walken.

“Prison Break” ran for five seasons on Fox and spawned a TV movie, “The Final Break,” and a low-budget spinoff, “Prison Break: Proof of Innocence,” which was exclusively available on mobile phones. The series also inspired a video game, online webisodes, a magazine and a novel.

The original “Prison Break” follows Lincoln Burrows, who has been sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit, and his brother Michael Scofield, who hatches a plan to help Lincoln escape from prison. The show was a ratings juggernaut and picked up a Golden Globe for best television series drama for its inaugural season.

The series also starred Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Amaury Nolasco, Marshall Allman, Wade Williams and Paul Adelstein. It was executive produced by Adelstein, Moritz, Matt Olmstead, Kevin Hooks, Dawn Parouse and Brett Ratner.

