Prison Guard Whose Sex Video with Inmate Went Viral Learns Fate: 'This Offense Was Not Isolated'

A British prison guard who admitted to having sex with an inmate in his cell was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

On Monday, Jan. 6, Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, in southwest London, appeared in Islesworth Crown Court where she learned her fate, the BBC reports.

In July, she pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office, after getting caught having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth in June, according to the BBC.

She admitted to having sex with the same prisoner another time, the BBC reports. The sexual encounter was filmed and shared on social media and went viral.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Linda De Sousa Abreu arrives at Isleworth Crown Court in July

In the footage, which was filmed by another prisoner, the guard could be seen wearing her full uniform while having sex with the prisoner, The Telegraph reports.

The other prisoner, who was not identified, filmed the encounter on an “unauthorized phone,” Judge Martin Edmunds KC, the Recorder of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, said, according to The Telegraph.

“The recording lasts some four-and-a-half minutes,” Edmunds said, according to The Telegraph. “You participated with evident enthusiasm. The second prisoner recorded events and provided a commentary by way of encouragement, including saying, ‘Guys we made history,' ‘This is how we live at Wandsworth bruv,' and ‘You know you are a gangsta.’”

Abreu accidentally recorded another incident on her body camera, the judge said, according to The Telegraph.

“One was performing oral sex on the same prisoner on a separate occasion on the same day, an event partly recorded, by accident, on your prison issued body worn camera,” the judge said. “The other was a previous occasion of sexual intercourse with the same prisoner."

The judge also said, "this offense was not isolated. It was part of repeated behavior. It is not clear when the earliest offense occurred so I shall assume the repetition was within a few days.”

When prison officials learned about the video, they launched an investigation.

She was arrested at Heathrow Airport where she was planning to catch a flight to Madrid, the BBC reports.

As a result of her actions, many female staff at the prison had reported an increase in being "hit on" by inmates and were now "considered fair game," Andrew Davy, the governor of HMP Wandsworth, wrote in a statement to Isleworth Crown Court, the BBC reports.

Davy also wrote how it has taken many years for female staff members to be respected and treated professionally in a male-dominated environment. “The action of this defendant has undone years of positive and rewarding prisoner interactions in less than a day,” he wrote, The Telegraph reports.

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said: "While the overwhelming majority of Prison Service staff are hardworking and honest, we're catching more of the small minority who break the rules by bolstering our Counter Corruption Unit and strengthening our vetting processes.

"As today's sentencing demonstrates, where officers do fall below our high standards we won't hesitate to take robust action."

Her attorney, Rajiv Menon KC, said his client accepted “full responsibility” for her actions, The Telegraph reports.



