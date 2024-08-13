Prison-inmate escape locks down Durham Tech campus, launches manhunt in Orange County

Durham Tech locked down its Orange County campus Tuesday morning after an inmate escaped from state corrections department custody in Hillsborough, officials say.

Local and state law enforcement officials are searching for Ramone Alston, 30 who escaped from the state Department of Adult Correction custody while receiving medical care at UNC Hospitals in Hillsborough, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Students and others are being advised to stay away from the Durham Tech community college campus near the hospital until further notice, the campus posted on Twitter.

Alston was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white New Balance tennis shoes. He was also wearing handcuffs connected to a belly chain with a black box over the junction, the Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Anyone who sees Alston should call 911 immediately and not approach him, the Sheriff’s Office said.