Prison inmate pleads not guilty to killing fellow inmate

The Canadian Press

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A British Columbia woman who was convicted of murdering her eight-year-old daughter has been found dead in prison. Correctional Service Canada says Lisa Batstone, who was serving an indeterminate life sentence for suffocating her sleeping child with a plastic bag in 2014, died in custody on Monday. It says Batstone, who began her sentence in 2019, died in the Fraser Valley Institution and her next of kin have been notified. The correctional service says it will inform police a