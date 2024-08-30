Prison population hits record high in England and Wales

The lord chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, has set out legislation to reduce the time prisoners must spend in jail.

The prison population of England and Wales has hit a record high, with the number jumping by nearly a thousand in the past four weeks.

The sharp rise is believed to have been driven by the number of jail sentences handed to those found guilty of taking part in recent riots.

A total of 88,350 people were in prison as of 30 August, Ministry of Justice figures show.

This is up 116 from 88,234 a week ago and an increase of 988 from 87,362 four weeks ago on 2 August.

It is the highest end-of-week figure since weekly population data was first published in 2011, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

It also surpasses the highest total ever recorded, which was 88,336 at end the February 2024, based on separate figures for the end-of-month population size.

The riots, fuelled by the far right after the stabbing of three young girls in Southport, came after the Labour government announced emergency measures to ease overcrowding in its first week in power.

Shabana Mahmood, the lord chancellor, set out legislation last month to reduce the amount of time inmates must spend in jail before they are automatically released, lowering it from 50% of their sentence to 40%, in an attempt to manage overcrowding.

She warned that jails becoming too full could spark a breakdown in law and order on the streets within days. Police cells would be filled with arrested suspects and convicted prisoners, she claimed, a situation that could be exploited by looters and criminals.

Labour has been keen to blame Conservative-led governments over the last 14 years for locking up increasing numbers of criminals while failing to build more prisons.

The prison population in England and Wales has been rising for much of the past three years, having dropped as low as 77,727 in April 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the figure had been above 80,000 since December 2006.

In the aftermath of the summer 2011 riots, the number climbed as high as 88,179 on 2 December 2011, before falling back in subsequent months.

Labour has also activated Operation Early Dawn in certain areas of England and Wales where defendants will only be summoned to a magistrates court when a space in prison is available.

Earlier this week, Keir Starmer said more prisons would be built to manage overcrowding once the government got its “hands on the planning laws”.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, the prime minister said the lack of prisons being built was one of the reasons for the current capacity crisis in jails across the UK.

One of Labour’s key pledges during the general election campaign was to unblock the planning system to allow developers to build on the “grey belt”.

Starmer said: “We’ve got to change the planning regulation so we can build the prisons we need, because they’re taking far too long, it’s far too slow, and that’s amongst the reasons we’re in the position we are.

“And, as you’d expect from an ex-chief prosecutor, people do need to go to prison, and they need to know that the law is effective.”

In another development, police in Scotland are urging people not to approach a convict who has gone missing from an open jail as efforts to trace him continue.

Martin Jackson, 33, was reported to police as missing from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

He is described as white, of medium build, about 1.78m (5ft 10in) and is bald with red facial hair.

Members of the public are being asked not to approach the 33-year-old if they see him but to contact police.

It is believed Jackson has connections in both Ayr and Cumbria.

When last seen he was wearing a grey top and bottoms with a dark jacket and may have with him a grey backpack, white plastic bag and black baseball cap.