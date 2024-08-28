Prison worker accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with Zara Aleena’s murderer

A prison worker has been accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with the killer of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena.

Hayley Jones, 33, is said to have had a month-long relationship with Jordan McSweeney, 31, while working as a prison workshop instructor at HMP Belmarsh in London.

McSweeney was jailed for a minimum of 38 years for the murder of Ms Aleena, which was reduced to 33 years on appeal.

He had followed five other women around the streets of Ilford, east London, before becoming “fixated” on Ms Aleena and stamping her to death on a driveway.

McSweeney admitted murder and sexual assault.

Jones, of Strood, Kent, is charged with wilful misconduct in public office.

She appeared at Wimbledon magistrates’ court on Wednesday wearing a grey cardigan with her hair in a ponytail.

Jones sat expressionless in the dock and spoke to confirm her name and date of birth.

McSweeney has now been moved to HMP Long Lartin, another Category A prison, in Worcestershire.

He is charged with assisting in the commission of Jones’s offence by engaging in a relationship with her.

McSweeney appeared in court via video link from HMP Long Larkin wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

District Judge Andrew Sweet granted Jones conditional bail ahead of a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Sept 25.

Jones was arrested and suspended in April last year.