Prisoner who had sex with female guard in cell is violently attacked while holding baby in family visit

Linton Weirich was reportedly attacked by a fellow inmate during a prison visit (Instagram)

A prisoner who was filmed having sex with a guard was allegedly attacked behind bars while holding his baby.

Linton Weirich was filmed having sex with Linda De Sousa Abreu while in his cell at Wandsworth Prison, who was later jailed for fifteen months for the encounter.

Weirich, a serial burglar, was allegedly attacked behind bars by a fellow inmate while being visited by his girlfriend and their three month old baby, The Sun reported.

He is said to have been holding the baby at the time of the attack at HMP Swaleside, who suffered a fractured skull.

Weirich also reportedly sustained head injuries.

No arrests have yet been made. A source told the paper: “It was awful for the baby’s mum to witness.

"To see her child not responding and knocked out is terrifying.

"The family have been in total shock. They’re really stressed out and worried about the baby still.”

Linda De Sousa Abreu arrives at Isleworth Crown Court, west London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

A spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed attending an assault at the prison, but did not confirm the identity of the person concerned.

“It is reported a prisoner was punched by another inmate in an area used for visitors,” the spokesperson said.

“The victim sustained head injuries and fell onto a three-month-old baby he had been holding.

“The baby suffered a fractured skull but has since been discharged from hospital.

"The suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.”

A Prison Service spokesperson added: “Police are investigating an assault on a prisoner at HMP Swaleside on 18 December.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

Weirich was previously filmed having sex with prison guard Linda De Sousa Abreu.

Abreu, who was living in Fulham with her husband, had sex three times with Weirich over the course of a few days at the prison.