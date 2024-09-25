Prisoner transport bus crashes into ravine near Perkins after fog causes collision

Storyful

A Tesla owner had an unpleasant surprise when he discovered his car had been keyed by a stranger while parked at a grocery store, with the incident captured on the vehicle’s security camera.The car’s owner told Storyful that he was parked at a Woolworths in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, “for five minutes,” and that he didn’t know the man seen in the video.“I have never met this bloke in my life, and I have no idea why he’d want to key my car,” he said.The Tesla owner said that the “matter” had been referred to the police and that he expected to “get the perpetrator to cover the repair costs.” Credit: David S via Storyful