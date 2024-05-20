Prisoners and the army donated infected blood in NI

Most blood donations in Northern Ireland came from prisoners and the army, an inquiry has found.

The Infected Blood Inquiry published its findings on Monday.

It found that the catalogue of failures which caused thousands of people to be infected after receiving blood were serious but altogether "a calamity".

The inquiry also found that Northern Ireland brought “little observable influence” over the scandal and took most decisions from London with “mirrored subservience” over the production and management of blood.

More than 30,000 people across the UK, including Northern Ireland, were infected with HIV and hepatitis C between 1970 and 1991 by contaminated blood products and transfusions.

It is said to be the worst treatment disaster in NHS history and the inquiry found that largely, it could have been avoided.

Blood donations and donors were scarce in Northern Ireland during the 70s and 80s, out of all the nations and regions Northern Ireland was least self-sufficient.

Therefore blood was taken from various donors, particularly prisoners and armed forces.

Northern Ireland received “significant amounts” of blood from army donors, due to their presence during the Troubles, which the inquiry said was “valuable” but there was a higher chance that blood would be infected with hepatitis B.

Prison donations took place across Northern Ireland but stopped in October 1983 as prisoners were considered “higher risk groups” likely to be infected but the inquiry said those donations could and should have stopped earlier.

How did the scandal affect NI?

In January 2023, during the infected Blood Inquiry, the Belfast Trust and Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) apologised for its part.

On behalf of the Belfast Trust, Philip Aldworth KC addressed those watching proceedings directly.

"The infected and affected community in Northern Ireland is entitled to an apology for the part played by it and by its legacy organisations," he said.

"Belfast Health and Social Care Trust says to each and every one of that community we are sorry.

"Some may feel that an apology is long overdue, but it is no less sincere because of the passage of time."

On behalf of the Blood Transfusion Service, in January 2023, Mark Robinson KC apologised "unreservedly", and paid tribute to those affected.

"Whether it was in person or on a video-link, the evidence was heartbreaking. It was clear that there was a burning agony of loss across many, many years," he said.

"The NIBTS acknowledges the courage, the fortitude, the dignity and decorum of the infected and affected, not only during the course of this inquiry, but also in the many many years waiting for the inquiry."

A statement read by Mr Aldworth on behalf of the Department of Health said it was ready to respond to recommendations from the final report when it was published.

"This commitment will not end with the final findings and recommendations of the inquiry, as these will help to inform and shape the delivery of healthcare in Northern Ireland in the future," the statement added.

In August 2022, the government announced that 4,000 UK victims would receive interim payments of £100,000, including about 100 in Northern Ireland.

The Infected Blood Inquiry took evidence between 2019 and 2023.

What is the Infected Blood Scandal?

Two main groups of people caught up in the scandal were people with haemophilia and those with similar disorders, they have a rare genetic condition which means their blood does not clot properly.

In the 1970s, a new treatment using donated human blood was developed to replace these clotting agents.

But whole batches were contaminated with deadly viruses.

After being given the infected treatments, about 1,250 people in the UK with bleeding disorders developed both HIV and hepatitis C, including 380 children.

Around two-thirds later died of Aids-related illnesses. Some unintentionally gave HIV to their partners.

Another 2,400 to 5,000 people developed Hepatitis C on its own, which can cause cirrhosis and liver cancer.

It is difficult to know the exact number of people infected with Hepatitis C, partly because it can take decades for symptoms to appear.

Why did the infected blood scandal happen?

In the 1970s, the UK was struggling to meet the demand for blood-clotting treatments, so imported supplies from the US.

But much of the blood was bought from high-risk donors such as prison inmates and drug-users.

Factor VIII was made by pooling plasma from tens of thousands of donors.

If just one was carrying a virus, the entire batch could be contaminated.

UK blood donations were not routinely screened for hepatitis C until 1991, 18 months after the virus was first identified.