Privacy and traffic raised as concerns over proposed subdivision in NOTL

Four people spoke in opposition at a recent public meeting at Niagara-on-the-Lake to a proposed subdivision that could result in 380 new homes.

Developer Marz Homes is requesting official plan and zoning bylaw amendments, as well as a draft plan of subdivision, to allow 55 single-detached dwellings, 121 on-street townhouses, 204 block townhouses, and a commercial building with three apartment units above on 23 hectares (about 56 acres) on Concession 7, between York Road and Queenston Road.

Modero Estates, the proposed development, would also include space for stormwater management and parkland.

Environmental features on the property will be protected, said a presentation from Rick Wilson, the town’s planning manager.

The official plan amendment requests the property be redesignated for residential use with a refinement to environmental designation boundaries – these changes to be coordinated with an update to the town’s Glendale Secondary Plan, staff said.

The zoning bylaw amendment requests site-specific zoning based on the subdivision layout.

The impact of the new homes and setbacks on neighbours was a topic at the public meeting.

Eric Galloway said he’s become used to having few neighbours, but is worried by the neighbourhood’s population going “up 1,200 per cent possibly from what it is now."

Jennifer Vida, a planner working on the project, said setbacks between existing homes and the new units range between 100 and 150 feet.

There are trees and an “extensive creek system” between them, she added.

Ben Bartel, a Queenston Road resident, says he lived up to about 1,300 feet from the proposed development for the last 38 years.

“It was a quiet country property when we bought it – but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be that way anymore,” Bartel told council.

He spends time in his backyard harvesting firewood and making maple syrup and doesn’t want the intrusion new homes would bring, he said.

He asked why the proposed subdivision is necessary when thousands of new nearby homes are expected as a result of the Glendale Secondary Plan.

Story continues

“Now we have to have this?” he asked.

Traffic was also a major concern for Bartel, pointing to how narrow Concession 7 is – and that almost 400 new homes in the area aren't going to help congestion and speeding.

“They’re going to be leaving their property at least once a day,” he said.

No decision was made by councillors after comments from the public when the development was discussed at the Dec. 5 committee-of-the-whole planning meeting.

After showing examples of projects in Grimsby and the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie, Marz Homes president Danny Gabriele said what is being pitched in Niagara-on-the-Lake with Modero Estates will be “completely specific to this community.”

Of the members of council in attendance, Coun. Sandra O’Connor was the lone local politician who voted against even receiving the presentation, saying it's her understanding that when a non-complying use is proposing an expansion it should not “involve major intensification of land use,” adding that the developer’s request for a 25-per cent increase in what’s permitted for a building’s footprint will bring more requests forward.

“I’m concerned this will set a bad precedent and open the floodgates for others who want to expand their business on specialty crop soils in the Greenbelt that were grandfathered,” said O’Connor.

Wilson also told councillors this project’s application was complete in 2022 but paused at the developer’s request until the Glendale Secondary Plan is completed by the town and region.

“This development is dependent on some answers coming out of that process,” he said.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local