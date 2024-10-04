Private equity backer picks bankers to tee up sale of country club group

The owner of one of Britain's biggest chains of country clubs has hired bankers to oversee a sale of the business.

Sky News has learnt that Epiris, the private equity firm, has appointed DC Advisory to run an auction of The Club Company that could kick off as soon as this year.

Buyout industry sources said that informal conversations with prospective buyers were already underway.

The Club Company trades from 17 sites across the UK, each of which boasts a championship-standard golf course, as well as health and fitness facilities, bars, restaurants and accommodation.

It has more than 40,000 members, with the majority of its venues either owned outright by the company or on a long leasehold basis.

The business is likely to attract interest from larger private equity firms, real estate-focused funds and existing trade players.

Epiris's valuation ambitions were unclear on Friday.

The firm bought The Club Company in 2018, and has added four sites since it took control of the business.

Its locations include Chesfield Downs in Hertfordshire, Castle Royle in Berkshire and Chartham Park in West Sussex.

A spokesman for Epiris declined to comment.