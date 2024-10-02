Private Eye’s Ian Hislop caught in taxi ‘hit by bullet’

Ian Hislop (left) has been the editor of Private Eye since 1986 - Ray Burmiston

A gunshot was fired at a London taxi with Ian Hislop, the Private Eye editor, inside, according to reports.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 10.10am on Tuesday to reports of a firearm being discharged in Dean Street, Soho.

The driver is said to have told police that a bullet hit the stationary black cab damaging its window, according to the Guardian.

Mr Hislop and the driver both escaped without injury. A police investigation is now underway and road closures were in place on Tuesday.

Mr Hislop, 64, has been the editor of Private Eye since 1986. During his tenure he is believed to have become one of the most sued individuals in England.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday, Oct 1 to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.

“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window.

“There were no injuries. An investigation has been launched and road closures remain in place.”

Mr Hislop was contacted by The Telegraph for comment.