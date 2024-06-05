Private hospitals have best rankings despite Starmer’s claim

Private hospitals have higher rankings than those in the NHS, despite Labour’s claims the health service has “better quality care,” official data shows.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general on Wednesday followed party leader Sir Keir Starmer in saying he would not use private hospitals for life-saving care, even for a relative stuck on the NHS waiting list.

Mr Ashworth, who was previously Labour health spokesman, told the BBC: “If you’ve got a family member who is seriously ill, you are likely to get the very best healthcare in the NHS because the private sector tends to do hip replacements and knee replacements.

“I would use the NHS and I would want my family to use the NHS. The truth is you would get better quality care in the NHS.”

Private hospital leaders questioned Labour’s analysis. Latest data by regulators the Care Quality Commission shows 93 per cent of acute services at private hospitals are rated good or outstanding. This compares with 73 per cent at NHS hospitals.

The Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) also questioned Labour’s assertion that the private sector’s role tended to be limited to hip and knee replacements.

Data published this week shows private hospital admissions have reached a record high, with a 7 per cent rise across the UK last year, with an NHS backlog of 7.5 million waits.

Amid growing concern over long NHS waits for cancer tests and treatment, chemotherapy is now the second most common procedure administered privately, the figures show.

The figures from the Private Healthcare Information Network also show a surge in patients turning to the private sector for diagnostic tests, such as endoscopy and colonoscopy, which are used to investigate cancer.

Both types of test were more common than hip and knee replacements last year.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s health spokesman, has said his party would expand NHS use of the private sector to clear waiting list backlogs.

He has also said he will take on “middle class lefties” opposed to the policy, saying that getting patients access to care is “more important than people’s ideological hobby horses”.

During Tuesday’s ITV debate, Sir Keir was asked if he would turn to private healthcare if a relative was stuck on the NHS waiting list for life-saving care.

Sir Keir replied: “No. I don’t use private health. I use the NHS.”

In the same debate, Rishi Sunak said he would use private healthcare if a family member was on a long waiting list.

On Wednesday, the Labour leader said he would not criticise people who chose to use private schools or private healthcare.

Asked whether he thought it was wrong for people to use their wealth to “jump the queue”, the Labour leader told reporters: “I’m not going to criticise anybody who wants to send their children to private school. I understand many families work hard, save hard in order to be able to do so. Equally with private health.

“But when it comes to the health service, I fundamentally believe in the NHS. My mum was very, very ill for all of her life. I know what acute care looks like because I’ve been there with my mum in high dependency units and I have every faith and confidence in relation to acute care in the NHS.”

He told GB News: “I grew up with my mum suffering. She was extremely ill, she nearly died several times, and she was treated on every occasion by the NHS on an urgent basis. I am 100 per cent confident in the NHS and that is why I wouldn’t use anything other than the NHS and I wouldn’t with my relatives.”

Private hospital leaders suggested that the stance is out of kilter with public opinion. Polling recently found that six in 10 of all UK adults would consider using private healthcare if they needed treatment in future.

The survey of 2,000 adults by Public First for the IHPN found younger generations were the most likely to contemplate going private, with almost three in four of those under the age of 34 taking this view.

Almost half of those who had used private healthcare said being unable to get an NHS appointment was a factor in their decision.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, also said on Wednesday that he had never had private health insurance and would not use it.

One senior healthcare source suggested that Labour was “trying to ride two horses” in backing the use of the private sector to clear NHS backlogs, while suggesting it was morally objectionable to pay for care.

Another said that Labour’s “tribal” approach to questions around private healthcare put them “at odds with the public view” and a growing pragmatism about paying for services if waits were too long.