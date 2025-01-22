Private MRI clinic coming to P.E.I. this spring
The province's first private magnetic resonance imaging clinic is set to open in Summerside this spring. Some health-care advocates worry it's a further step toward privatization of the public system.
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who now work as family doctors and at a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont. (Submitted by Helia Ghanean and Ali Ziaee)Pembroke, Ont., residents are now benefiting from the expertise of a pair of internationally trained doctors, thanks to a provincial program designed to get those doctors practicing more quickly.Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who've been qualified to practice medicine for two decades.They met at
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said
A new strain of Mpox has been identified in the UK.
“When you go to nursing school, you don’t think you’ll plan a wedding, but that was really important for the patient and family that day,” one of the nurses said
Public health experts warn that pulling out of WHO, which Trump attacked for its response to COVID-19, will leave Americans more vulnerable to health threats.
A growing number of university students across the country are reporting disabilities — and receiving academic accommodations — with Maritime institutions leading the way.Academic accommodations can include extra time for exams and assignments, note-taking assistance, a quiet space to write tests and reduced course loads.According to the Canadian University Survey Consortium, 29 per cent of Maritime university students reported a disability in 2019. That number jumped to 37 per cent in 2022. Tha
Whether it's adopting the 90-minute caffeine rule or eating for your gut microbiome, here are the simple lifestyle changes that help curb rising stress levels.
While the new strain of mpox has appeared in parts of Africa, other types have been continue to be recorded around the world
Fitness expert and mum-of-four Shakira Akabusi shares her morning habits for an energetic day
Popular GLP-1 medications approved for weight loss, diabetes, and heart disease may have untapped potential to reduce the risks of substance abuse disorders, psychosis, infections, some kinds of cancer and dementia, a sweeping new study suggests.
TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada said nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella linked to the recall of mini pastries.
The Whitehorse Medical Services clinic will be closing its doors in the spring, and two of its doctors will be retiring — leaving some Yukoners without a family physician.Dr. Johanna Rockenstein works at the clinic and said physicians who practise there thought it was "time for a change."Eleven of the 13 doctors at the clinic are relocating to other locations, while the other two — Dr. Zale Apramian and Dr. Lia Johnson — decided it was time to hang up the stethoscope for good and retire, in Apri
Many people make resolutions for the new year and January is known as Dry January. A Maine doctor talks about the health benefits of taking part.
First Warning Weather Monday, January 20
Very cold Triad air is in place as a winter storm develops across the South. The northern and western edge of the storm may bring evening snow showers into the southern half of our area. Any snow that reaches the ground is expected to make roads slick.