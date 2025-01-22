Private MRI clinic coming to P.E.I. this spring

CBC

The Whitehorse Medical Services clinic will be closing its doors in the spring, and two of its doctors will be retiring — leaving some Yukoners without a family physician.Dr. Johanna Rockenstein works at the clinic and said physicians who practise there thought it was "time for a change."Eleven of the 13 doctors at the clinic are relocating to other locations, while the other two — Dr. Zale Apramian and Dr. Lia Johnson — decided it was time to hang up the stethoscope for good and retire, in Apri