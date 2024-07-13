Private school stops parents paying fees in advance over retrospective tax fears

Prior Park College, Bath, has been dubbed 'one of the most beautiful schools in England'

A leading independent school has paused parents paying school fees in advance as fears grow that Labour will impose VAT on the money retrospectively.

Prior Park College in Bath, dubbed “one of the most beautiful schools in England”, has imposed a moratorium on its “Fees in Advance” scheme until “the detail of how VAT will be imposed is known”.

Emma Sandberg, the director of operations and finance, informed parents at the co-ed catholic day and boarding school, where fees cost up to £40,569 a year, that “anti-forestalling measures will be in effect from 5 July until any legislation is enacted” and the school is “regrettably unable to accept any further applications” for the scheme.

Schools say such schemes, which are often offered alongside a discount, have seen a surge in interest as the threat of the 20% tax on fees looms large.

Some are now warning parents they could be liable for a tax bill if they pay fees in advance as a lack of clarity about Labour’s flagship policy continues.

Tax gamble

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, warned ahead of the election that Labour could introduce “anti-forestalling” legislation giving them the power to levy their planned tax retrospectively on any parent paying advance fees.

If anti-forestalling was introduced during the 2024-2025 academic year, it could mean Labour could impose VAT on fees for the entire year, irrespective of when the policy was enacted.

Nicholas Pietrek, the headmaster of Stafford Grammar School, said the £15,930 a year school had seen an increase in parents wanting to pay for their child’s entire education and also paying in advance for the next academic year.

He said the school still planned to offer its advance payment scheme but warned parents it was effectively “a gamble” and they would be liable for any retrospective tax levied.

“We have certainly had a flurry of interest from parents to want to pay ahead for the next academic year and we offer a small discount for those who can do so which we make back from putting those monies into a high yielding account,” he said.

“We also have the option for families to pay up to 21 terms or seven years in advance and we do have some families who opt to do this. We have seen a small increase in those who wish to do so recently but clearly it is such a large amount of money that many people are unable to do that.”

Meanwhile, independent schools’ associations including the Independent Schools Council and the Independent Schools’ Bursars Association have warned schools that advance payment schemes must not be marketed as tax “loophole” schemes.

“We make it very clear that it’s not a tax avoidance scheme,” said Mr Pietrek. “Now we cannot guarantee that it protects anyone from VAT but, if you wish to make that investment, it’s an investment in your children’s future not one to avoid paying tax.

“If the tax was backdated, the school would not be liable for the VAT but it would remain a tax on the consumer. It is a gamble which may pay off for parents but, if you do do it, don’t bank on it not happening – you might find you are still liable for the tax.”

However, with no further clarification on the policy and how it will be levied since Labour’s election victory, schools have also heavily criticised the new government for its continued obfuscation.



Comparing the mystery around the planned policy to the “unknownness of Covid”, Simon Larter-Evans, the principal of specialist performing arts school Tring Park, where fees cost up to £43,722 a year, said: “If VAT arrives on fees, it will present us with some serious concerns but, right from the beginning, this policy has never had any detail in it so you can only plan for the worst and hope for the best.

“We have multiple planning scenarios to look at what might happen timing-wise but there’s a limit to how much modelling you can do. It reminds me of COVID times when there came a point where you actually thought – ‘modelling is pointless’.

“Until we know the detail, you could worry yourself to death and ask the finance teams to do hundreds of hours of analysis but that’s just guesswork.

“The real frustration for everyone that we have been asking for months now for the Labour Party to be specific about its detail.

“Everyone is in limbo. Uncertainty is the worst thing and no-one likes uncertainty. You can’t plan for that.”