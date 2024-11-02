Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali with Daughter Malti: 'May This Year Bring Peace'

"Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world. 🪔❤️," the mom of one wrote on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra/instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrate Diwali with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating an important holiday with her little one.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the actress, 42, and her husband, Nick Jonas, 32, shared new family photos with their 2-year-old daughter Malti on Instagram in honor of Diwali — India's biggest holiday that lasts five days and is known as the "Festival of Lights."

In the sweet photos, Chopra Jonas wore a yellow and green floral embroidered sari set as her daughter matched in a mint green sari set. Jonas wore a tan-colored kurta with similar floral embroidery.

She shared the photos and wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone.May this year bring peace to the world. 🪔❤️." Jonas also posted the photos on his Instagram account, writing, "Happy Diwali everyone. 🪔."

The holiday, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, started this year on Friday, Oct. 31, the same day as Halloween, per NBC News.

Priyanka Chopra/instagram Nick Jonas holds onto daughter Malti's hand while celebrating Diwali

According to NDTV and Times Now, the couple marked the start of the holiday by hosting a private dinner for family and friends in London.

Chopra Jonas shared photos from their festivities in a separate Instagram post, writing, "Just a perfect Diwaloween 🪔👻."

The post began with a photo of the family standing before their doorway. Chopra Jonas and Malti wore coordinating red saris, while Jonas wore a light brown kurta. A sweet photo showed the musician holding their toddler's hand as she walked outside at nighttime.

Priyanka Chopra/instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrate Diwali

In another image, Chopra Jonas carries Malti as she and her family play with gold sparklers. The post also included photos of a long dinner table decorated with tall floral arrangements, gold plates, and pink napkins.

While speaking to PEOPLE in August at the Los Angeles premiere of The Good Half, Jonas gave an update on life as a father, expressing that "becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything."

"That's a natural thing obviously that will happen," he said. "My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those."

