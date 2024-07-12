Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sparkle in Traditional Indian Attire for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embraced traditional dressing for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant on Friday in Mumbai.

Priyanka wore a lehenga — a type of ankle-length skirt from traditional Indian attire — and a bra-style choli from Tarun Tahiliani couture. Her outfit was made of a sheer orange fabric with floral embroidery and sequins throughout.

More from WWD

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Nick Jonas (R) at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12.

A global ambassador for Bulgari, Priyanka accessorized her look with jewels from the Italian brand.

Nick Jonas accompanied his wife in a sequined Sabyasachi sherwani set.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Nick Jonas (R) at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12.

Jonas accessorized his outfit with a Richard Mille watch.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. For their wedding celebrations, the couple also wore traditional Indian attire from Khosla Jani and other local designers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12.

Priyanka and Jonas are among the 1,000 high-profile guests expected to attend Anant Ambani’s wedding on Friday. The son of Mukesh Ambani will marry his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani is considered Asia’s richest person. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, a massive conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services.

Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities took place over three days in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg and David Blaine were among the guests, who were also invited to visit the couple’s 3,000-acre animal rescue and participate in a trail event surrounded by animals.

View Gallery

Launch Gallery: Anant Ambani Wedding Guest Arrivals: Priyana Chopra, Nick Jonas, John Cena & More Live Updates

Best of WWD