Priyanka Chopra Recalls the Surprising Wardrobe Malfunction That Led to Her Memorable 2000 Miss World Photo

"I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up," the star revealed of the moment

GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is turning back time to a huge milestone — that was almost dampened by a serious wardrobe malfunction!

While watching her husband Nick Jonas perform with the The Jonas Brothers at the The O2 in London on Monday, Sept. 16, the Quantico actress, 42, said she was reminded of the televised pageant, which was also held in the arena.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, Sept. 17, Chopra Jonas documented her evening at The O2 and wrote that "Monday nights should not be so much fun🤩," before diving into the “story time” of the Miss World win — and mishap.

“I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then,” she wrote. “I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be.”

Then, the actress revealed that a wardrobe mishap almost made the moment even more memorable — and not in a good way.

“A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves,” she recalled.

“Hence,” she continued, “if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up.😬😂 clearly I survived and it was all well at the end.”

Michael Crabtree/PA Images via Getty Priyanka Chopra winning Miss World in 2000

She then rounded out her post by revealing that because of the milestone, the Monday concert — which she attended with her and Jonas’s 2-year-old daughter, Malti — was a “full circle” moment.

“… To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle,” she wrote. “Life has been good. Gratitude. 🙏🏽🧿❤️.”

Chopra Jonas recently discussed her Miss World win for a very different reason. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show last year, the star revealed that her musician husband, 32, had watched her on the pageant — which took place more than 20 years before they first met — and fell in love.

"My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,'" she recalled to host Jennifer Hudson.

"I was like, 'There's no way,' and she was like, 'I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9,'" the actress continued. "And she said, 'I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.,' my father-in-law, 'loves watching pageants. And he, I remember, was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.'"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

After Hudson asked the star if she believes that their relationship was destiny because of the moment, Chopra Jonas replied, “Maybe.”

“I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be,” she added. “And I think that people collide because you're supposed to create — on this small, short life that you have — memories that you will take forward, family."



