Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI in south Charlotte

Professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested for driving while impaired in Mecklenburg County Thursday night, jail records show.

Varner was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, Varner drove on Providence Road “while subject to an impaired substance.”

Court documents say he blew a 0.16 on a breath test, which is double the legal Blood Alcohol Content level of 0.08.

He posted his $500 bond around 10 p.m., Thursday, according to court documents.

Varner played on the PGA Tour and currently plays on the LIV Golf Tour. He won the Australian PGA Championship in December 2016 and the PIF Saudi International in 2022.

Varner played college golf at East Carolina University and currently lives in Charlotte.

He is expected in court in January.