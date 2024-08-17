Pro Kids Show Erie County Fair

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Coming to Grips’ With Losing the Election
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
- Miami Herald
Man who terrorized neighbors explodes at wife of victim during sentencing. He got life
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
- The New York Times
‘Shoot Me Up With a Big One’: The Pain of Matthew Perry’s Last Days
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
- HuffPost
OOPS! Trump Accidentally Hands Kamala Harris And Gavin Newsom A Major Compliment
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
- Hello!
Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley, 59, shows off bombshell curves as she poses in racy bikini from lavish garden in Hereford mega-mansion
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, lives in a gorgeous mega-mansion in Hereford, England, and looked gorgeous as she showed off her bombshell curves from her lavish garden. See details.
- The Daily Beast
Biden Unloads on Trump Like Never Before
Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his
- People
12-Year-Old Girl Died After Parents Treated ‘Serious Life-Threatening’ Injuries with Smoothies, Say Police
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
- HuffPost
Nancy Mace Claims Kamala Harris 'Doesn't Know What A Woman Is' In Train Wreck CNN Appearance
Mace squirmed and tried to dodge a "yes or no" question on Donald Trump's attacks of Harris' racial identity in an off-the-rails TV moment.
- BuzzFeed
An Ophthalmologist Is Warning Against The Common Activity That Could Permanently Scar Your Vision
“It’s not going to happen every time, but when it happens, it’s terrible.”
- ABC News
Trump draws fire for remarks about Medal of Honor recipients
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, NJ estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
- The Independent
Trumpworld scrambling to clean up ‘mess’ after ex-president’s angry texts to megadonor
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
- HuffPost
Seth Meyers Stunned By Trump's 'Olympic-Level Idiot' Level Of Self-Sabotage
"I owe Trump an apology," the "Late Night" host said.
- LA Times
Trump is either delusional or confused. He's unfit for the White House either way
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
- The Daily Beast
Humiliation for Putin as Over 100 Troops Raise White Flag on Russian Soil
Ukrainian forces captured over 100 Russian troops in the largest single surrender since the start of the war two and a half years ago, according to multiple reports.The latest victory is part of a surprise incursion launched by Ukraine into Russian territory earlier this month. The surrender will not please Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was already visibly rattled during a testy televised meeting with officials earlier this week.The Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda posted a vi
- HuffPost
Biden Hits Trump With A New Nickname, Slams GOP For Refusing To Lower Drug Prices
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Hit Home Run Trading for Star
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
- BuzzFeed
Grooms Are Revealing Why They Called Off Their Marriage Right Before The Wedding, And I'm At A Loss For Words
"A friend of mine attended a wedding where the groom waited till his fiancé arrived at the altar, then pulled a huge red fabric letter A out of his pocket, pinned it to the front of her dress, and walked out of the church without a word."
- The Hill
Harris says in fundraising email she ate ‘a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos’ on night of Trump election
Vice President Harris said in a fundraising email sent Friday that she ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos” the night of the 2016 election. In the email, Harris questions whether recipients remember their own emotions and reactions to Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in that presidential cycle. “It was election night…
- BuzzFeed
Everyone Is Pointing Out The Unfortunate Newspaper Headline In JD Vance And Mike Waltz's Mountain Dew Picture
It's also kind of wild how Diet Mountain Dew has emerged as such a main character in 2024.
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Threw JD Vance Under The Bus
The "Late Show" host said there are signs of trouble on the GOP ticket.