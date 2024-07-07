Pro-Palestine activists who targeted Starmer plan to disrupt King’s Speech

A pro-Palestine protest group which targeted Sir Keir Starmer’s house are planning to disrupt the King’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

Youth Demand, a new organisation formed of different pro-Palestinian and environmentalist groups, has warned they plan to target the new Prime Minister.

The group, which drew heavy criticism for protesting outside his home, is rallying members to disrupt the event on July 17, where the King will set out the new government’s legislative agenda.

In an email sent on Saturday evening, the group, which does not believe the Prime Minister has been strong enough in its criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza, boasted that it plans to cause chaos.

In an email, the group said: “Youth Demand will be disrupting the State Opening of Parliament.

“We disrupt because it is our duty to fight back in every way we non-violently can and because we refuse to despair, but instead are full of hope that another way is possible.”

During their protest outside the Prime Minister's home, the group laid down shoes to signify the children killed in Gaza - Youth Demand

The group gave members details of a meeting point in the email.

It added: “The Tories have collapsed, and Labour has won the sham election.

“But Sir Keir Starmer does not represent us: He has used the rigged two-party system to slither his way into Downing Street despite one of the lowest voter turnouts in 75 years.

“Millions of young people across the country refused to vote for Labour and their deadly policies backing genocide in Palestine, and across the globe by driving climate disasters.

“Their success at this election is the ultimate proof that the system is f-----d and we have no option but to resist. When our so-called ‘leaders’ don’t have the guts or the moral backbone to even lift a finger for the people of Palestine after months of public outcry, it becomes obvious ordinary people need to take back our power.

“We have to force the change we need ourselves through causing disruption impossible for them to ignore.

“Next Wednesday, 17th July, is the State Opening of Parliament. In an outdated, farcical parade the King will ride in his (literal) golden carriage to usher in the new Labour government.

“Not in our name will Starmer be welcomed as the new head of a blood-stained parliament in pomp and glory.