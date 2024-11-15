Pro-Palestine activists ‘very pleased’ as Myer cancels Christmas windows launch due to protest threat

The Myer Christmas windows in Melbourne in 2022. The 2024 launch event has been cancelled in response to a planned protest by Disrupt Wars.

The Myer Christmas windows in Melbourne in 2022. The 2024 launch event has been cancelled in response to a planned protest by Disrupt Wars. Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP

A “furious” Jacinta Allan has accused a pro-Palestine group of stoking division after a planned demonstration in Bourke Street Mall led Myer to cancel the launch of its Christmas window display.

A person claiming to be an organiser from Disrupt Wars, identified only as Amy by 3AW Radio, said the “Crash the Christmas Windows” action outside the launch of the display on Sunday would not be going ahead in light of Myer’s decision to abandon its event.

“In light of the cancellation of the window unveiling we have chosen to cancel our planned disruption,” she told the radio station on Friday morning.

“We’re very pleased with the outcome that Myer has decided to cancel their consumerist party and we are more than happy for the children to enjoy the windows, they were never the target in the first place.”

Victoria police said it did not provide advice to Myer to cancel the event, nor was it involved in the decision.

“The community should be assured Victoria police will have a visible presence on Sunday. Any decision to cancel the event sits with Myer,” it said in a statement.

But the state’s premier on Friday took to social media to say she was “furious” the protesters had “chosen to politicise a beautiful event for children”.

“I’m just as mad at all the others who have quietly stoked this division and egged them on,” Jacinta Allan wrote.

“Blocking the Christmas windows won’t change a thing in the Middle East, but it will let down a bunch of kids in Melbourne. Who does that help?

She said while people had a “right to demonstrate”, they did not have a “right to divide”.

“We cannot let ugly protests ruin a beautiful Christmas tradition, and we cannot let violence, division and vilification ruin what makes Victoria great,” Allan wrote.

Speaking later on 3AW Radio, Allan singled out the Victorian Greens, accusing the political party of using “conflict in the Middle East to bring further division and conflict into Melbourne”.

She said most Victorians were “sick of it”.

While Palestine Melbourne, a group that holds regular rallies in the CBD on Sundays, had changed its usual route to avoid the mall, another group, Disrupt Wars, had encouraged supporters to bring “flags, placards, banners, props, noisemakers, and lots of energy ... to interrupt the Christmas windows reveal”.

“Christmas is cancelled, and there will be no joy or frivolity while children in Gaza are massacred,” a social media post read.

It said the protest was designed to “inconvenience those who would rather bury their heads in the capitalist machine than speak up against a genocide”.

Myer on Thursday said the event was cancelled “in light of recent developments”.

“To ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers and team members, we will no longer hold an event on Bourke Street Mall for the unveiling of our Christmas windows,” Myer said in a statement.

“Myer’s Christmas windows have long symbolised joy and community, and we remain committed to providing a safe and positive experience for all visitors.”

Since the 7 October attack on southern Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 people last year, the Gaza health ministry says more than 43,500 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli offensive.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, at least 3,365 people have been killed and 14,344 wounded across the country since fighting began.