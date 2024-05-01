Pro-Palestine demonstration continues at USF
Simon Rowe spoke to ABC Action News after being arrested on Monday for a tresspassing charge. "Right after they marched to the MLK plaza. I joined them in marching towards the park area and I tried constructing a tent and I was arrested," said Rowe. USF said the student-led group, Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society, were on an interim suspension for disrupting campus last week. They decided to protest Monday, despite warnings from university officials.