Pro-Palestine protest march gets underway in London
People take part in a pro-Palestine march in central London during a national demonstration for ceasefire in Gaza.
Russian intelligence documents obtained by a UK-based investigative organization suggest that the Kremlin’s security services were aware of an ISIS threat days before the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.
The leader of the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad vowed victory over Israel in the war in Gaza as he met Iran's foreign minister for talks in Tehran Saturday. “I promise you that we will be the victors in the war,” Ziad al-Nakhalah told reporters, according to the official IRNA news agency.
The threat of ISIS, also known as Islamic State, might have seemed to be waning as headlines turned to Ukraine, Gaza and the next US election. But last week’s attack on a Moscow concert hall reminded the world of the enduring danger of Islamist terrorism and the ambitions of what is known as IS Khorasan (ISIS-K) far beyond its camps in the mountains of Afghanistan.
The Biden Administration has authorized the transfer of more than 1,800 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, The Washington Post reported.
Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg said he wanted to "get [the Gaza war] over quick."
More than 200,000 people took part in the pro-Palestinian protest on Saturday, according to estimates by organisers.
Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians and wounded a third on Gaza’s beach, the military acknowledged Saturday, responding to a video that showed one man falling to the ground after walking in an open area and then a bulldozer pushing two bodies into the garbage-strewn sand. The video was broadcast earlier this week by the Al Jazeera television network. Al Jazeera said at least two of the three men seen in the blurry videos were waving white flags before being shot at.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. in recent days authorized the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, two sources familiar with the effort said on Friday, even as Washington publicly expresses concerns about an anticipated Israeli military offensive in Rafah. The new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, said the sources, who confirmed a report in the Washington Post. Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally.
Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will return to the negotiating table for a new round of ceasefire talks with Hamas. Several sets of negotiations have so far failed to find a deal that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by the Iranian-backed militant group in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war. The Israeli prime minister said on Friday he has told the country's lead negotiators to join talks in Qatar and Egypt over the coming days.
Yoav Gallant's words come as the White House resumes talks to bring Israeli officials to Washington to discuss Rafah offensive.
An explosion injured four United Nations peacekeeping personnel on Saturday, the agency said, while Israel and Lebanon traded accusations over who was responsible for the incident.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has conducted a "counter-terrorism operation" in the southern region of Dagestan on Sunday, detaining three people, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said. Russia is on high alert following a mass shooting at a concert hall in Moscow on March 22 - the deadliest attack in the country in 20 years with at least 144 killed. Earlier, the committee said that suspected criminals had been blocked by security services in several flats in residential areas of the regional capital Makhachkala and one of the biggest cities in the republic - Kaspiysk.
France is to repatriate from Vietnam the bodies of six soldiers who died in Dien Bien Phu, the country's last stand in colonial Indochina, the defence ministry said. The operation will happen "in the coming days", the statement added.Dien Bien Phu in northern Vietnam was the site of an epic battle against Vietnamese communist forces in 1954 that spelt the end of France's colonial empire in Indochina.Vietnamese fighters hemmed in French forces – equipped with superior weapons – and bombarded them
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Famine is quite possibly present in parts of the northern Gaza Strip, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday, adding that an obstacle to getting more aid to Palestinians was a scarcity of trucks in the enclave under Israeli siege. The United Nations has warned of a looming famine and complained of obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it throughout Gaza. The U.N.-backed global authority on food security warned earlier this month that famine was likely to occur by May in northern Gaza and could spread across the enclave of 2.3 million people by July.
Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) had choice words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Saturday comments, calling him a “maniac” who “needs” to be removed from office. The progressive Democrat initially discussed the Biden administration transferring 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs, 500 MK82 500-pound bombs and 25 F-35A fighter jets to Israel without notifying lawmakers, an…
France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said 13,500 police and anti-terror soldiers had been deployed outside 4,530 churches to protect them against any 'terrorism' as they celebrate Easter. "Law enforcement forces are present everywhere nationwide from Good Friday to Easter Monday to protect services in an extremely difficult context in which terrorism could hit," Darmanin said."There are 13,500 police officers, gendarmes and [anti-terror] military personnel at 4,350 Christian places of
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp in the courtyard of a crowded hospital in central Gaza on Sunday, killing two Palestinians and wounding another 15, including journalists working nearby. The Israeli military said it struck a command center of the Islamic Jihad militant group and claimed the hospital's functioning was not affected. Tens of thousands of people have sought shelter in Gaza's hospitals since the start of the war nearly six months ago, viewing them as relatively safe from airstrikes.
Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume in Cairo on Sunday, an Egyptian state-run TV station has reported, citing security sources. The warring sides had recently stepped up negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a six-week suspension of Israel's offensive in return for the proposed release of 40 of the 130 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.
Hala Fayyad is proud of her handmade kite, decorated in the colors of the Palestinian flag. The four pieces of colored plastic -- red, white, green and black -- are held simply by white plastic sticks and a few strings. The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a religious non-governmental organization, hosted a kite festival at a school in Rafah this week.
London-based Iran International says Pouria Zeraati was attacked by a group in the south of the city.