Pro-Palestine protest march gets underway in London

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Famine is quite possibly present in parts of the northern Gaza Strip, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday, adding that an obstacle to getting more aid to Palestinians was a scarcity of trucks in the enclave under Israeli siege. The United Nations has warned of a looming famine and complained of obstacles to getting aid in and distributing it throughout Gaza. The U.N.-backed global authority on food security warned earlier this month that famine was likely to occur by May in northern Gaza and could spread across the enclave of 2.3 million people by July.