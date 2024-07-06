Pro-Palestine protesters arrested after van driven through factory gates

Three women have been arrested after driving a van through the gates of the Teledyne CML Composites factory

Three women have been arrested after driving a van through the gates of a factory allegedly linked to the Israeli military.

Activists from the group Palestine Action forced their way onto the premises of the Teledyne CML Composites factory in Bromborough, Wirral, and sprayed red paint on the building in the early hours of Friday morning.

The group claims that the site is used to manufacture parts for F-35 fighter jets for weapons companies that supply the Israeli military.

Police officers arrived on the scene at around 4:45am and arrested three women.

A 40-year-old woman from Toxteth, Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass; going equipped for criminal damage; possession of an offensive weapon; and criminal damage.

BREAKING: Palestine Action activists ram a van through the gates of Teledyne's factory in Wirral, the UK, forcing the factory to stop producing parts for Israel's F-35 fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/LUbCa6ljTD — Daniella Modos - Cutter -SEN (@DmodosCutter) July 5, 2024

A 30-year-old woman from Hackney, London was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass; criminal damage; possession of an offensive weapon; and dangerous driving.

A 20-year-woman from Aigburth, Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

The incident comes three months after activists attacked another site belonging to the same parent company in what they said was a bid to “undermine and undo British complicity in Israeli occupation, genocide, and colonial violence.”

Teledyne CML Composites has been approached for comment.