Pro-Palestine Protesters Block Morning Traffic on Busy Los Angeles Highway

Pro-Palestine activists blocked Angelenos’ morning commute on part of the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, California, on August 13.

Shimira Cole captured the traffic backup in footage posted to social media.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers received a call about protesters around 9:00 am and ordered them to disperse upon arrival. Those who refused were taken into custody.

In total, nine people were arrested and will be charged with misdemeanor offenses, the CHP said.

“The California Highway Patrol acknowledges and supports the First Amendment right to protest and assemble. However, this right does not include blocking roadways and obstructing the free movement of others,” the CHP said. “Blocking roadways, regardless of the message, is illegal and endangers protesters, motorists, and first responders who must now intervene to clear the situation.” Credit: Shimira Cole via Storyful