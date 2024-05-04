Pro-Palestine Protesters Bring Flags, Signs to University of Michigan Commencement

A parade of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan on Saturday, May 4, videos posted to social media show.

Footage captured by Joella Edwards shows a line of protesters, some of whom can be seen carrying Palestinian flags, at the university’s football stadium, where the ceremony was taking place.

Separate video posted to social media shows crowd members heckling the protesters as police move in. Credit: Joella Edwards via Storyful

