Pro-Palestine Protesters Clash With Police Outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago

A group of pro-Palestine protesters clashed with police outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, August 20.

This footage was captured by Sean Beckner-Carmitchel, who said that protesters were arrested at the scene.

At least 67 people, including two journalists, were taken into custody at the protest, according to USA Today, citing a spokesperson for the National Lawyers Guild. Credit: Sean Beckner-Carmitchel via Storyful