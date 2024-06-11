Pro-Palestine Protesters Crowd Subway Before Demonstrating Outside Nova Exhibit in NYC

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered at the 14 Street-Union Square subway station in Manhattan on Monday, June 10, as they made their way to demonstrate outside of an exhibition honoring the victims of the October 7 Nova Music Festival attack.

The exhibition, titled “October 7th, 06:29 am The Moment Music Stood Still,” aimed to recreate the events of the Hamas attack on the Tribe of Nova festival that took place in southern Israel.

Jarrett Robertson captured this footage of the crowded subway station as the large group made their way to the exhibition on Wall Street. Some protesters can be seen holding signs and smoke canisters, while others are seen interacting with police both in the subway station and outside the exhibit.

According to local reports, three people were arrested. Credit: Jarrett Robertson via Storyful

