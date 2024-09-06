Pro-Palestine Protesters Disrupt TIFF Opening Gala: “Stop The Genocide!”

As the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war stole the spotlight.

Pro-Palestine protesters held a demonstration inside the Princess of Wales Theatre during the TIFF opening night gala, interrupting festival CEO Cameron Bailey’s speech and calling for sponsor Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to stop funding Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

“Stop the genocide!” chanted five activists during the protest, which lasted four minutes before security escorted them out past the front of the theater. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was in attendance as the demonstration broke out.

As of last month, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since terrorist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack prompted Israel’s attack on Gaza, CNN reported.

The protest came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave an update that the Biden administration has been working with Qatar and Egypt on a new cease-fire proposal to present to Israel and Hamas in the next few days, noting that 90% of the deal has been agreed upon.

Thursday’s TIFF gala preceded the opening night screening of David Gordon Green‘s Nutcrackers, starring Ben Stiller as a workaholic who travels to rural Ohio to care for his recently orphaned nephews.

