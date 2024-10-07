Pro-Palestine Protesters March in Los Angeles on Eve of October 7 Attack Anniversary

Hundreds rallied in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, October 6, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and resulting war.

Footage recorded by Party for Socialism and Liberation Los Angeles shows protesters marching from Pershing Square to City Hall.

The Palestine Ministry of Health in Gaza said on October 6 that 41,870 people had been killed since October 7. Credit: Party for Socialism and Liberation Los Angeles via Storyful