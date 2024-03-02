Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally Outside London Barclays Branch

Pro-Palestine protesters descended on Barclays bank branches across the country as part of calls to boycott the bank over its alleged investments into companies “arming Israel.”

Footage recorded on Saturday afternoon shows a protest outside one such location on Tottenham Court Road in London.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign had called for a day of action to boycott the bank.

The protest follows a press conference by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, where he urged unity in the face of extremism. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful