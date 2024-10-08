Pro-Palestine protesters vandalise 10 Allianz offices across UK

Ten British offices belonging to the German financial services firm were targeted - Palestine Action /X

Dozens of pro-Palestine activists occupied and vandalised the offices of Allianz insurers overnight, throwing red paint over walls and windows in protest at the firm’s links with Israel.

The action began on Monday evening as people around the world commemorated the horror of the Hamas attacks on Jewish communities in Israel exactly a year ago.

Palestine Action said it targeted 10 offices owned by the German financial services firm in protest at the company’s investment in Elbit Systems, Israel’s biggest weapons firm.

In a statement, Palestine Action called for Allianz to pull out of Israel, adding: “Without insurance, Elbit couldn’t operate in Britain.”

It stated: “Palestine Action will cost more than you gain from enabling genocide. Allianz, it’s time to stop insuring and investing in Israeli weapons firm, Elbit Systems.”

Nine of the occupations ended within hours but the firm’s Guildford office remained occupied on Tuesday morning.

A number of Palestine Action supporters could be seen on the roof of the office’s lobby, spraying the walls with red paint and daubing slogans on the windows that read “drop Elbit” and “free Palestine”.

The Allianz office in Belfast was also targeted, along with properties in the City of London.

Palestine Action protesters pictured on the roof of one Allianz building - Palestine Action /X

In September, the group vandalised ten branches of Barclays Bank in protest at what it described as the bank’s ties to Israel.

The targeting of Allianz offices came as vigils across Britain and the rest of the world were held to remember those killed and taken hostage by Hamas when the terror group launched raids on southern Israel on Oct 7.

More than 1,189 people were killed – including 815 civilians and 251 taken hostage – in what was the single biggest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.

Palestine Action claims Israel’s response when launching war on Hamas, which has devastated swathes of Gaza and killed as many as 41,000 Paelstinians, has justified its tactics of direct action against businesses with links to the Jewish state.

UK-based spokesmen for Allianz, which is one of Europe’s biggest financial services groups, did not respond to a request for comment.

Police said officers were called at 4am to reports of red paint being sprayed onto two buildings in London’s City financial district. They arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage following a foot chase.

The offices were later sealed off by police.

In August, seven people were charged with burglary and violent disorder at a warehouse linked to Elbit near Bristol, southwest England.

Surrey Police said officers were attending the Allianz Insurance building in Guildford after three protesters targeted the premises, causing “a significant amount of damage”.

A police team who are trained in the removal of protesters at height were on their way to the location and staff at the site were asked to work from home on Tuesday.

Supt Mark Offord said: “Officers were sent to the premises as soon as we made aware that the protesters had broken into the Allianz Insurance premises.

“They have not been arrested yet, as they need to be removed safely first and specially trained officers will be arriving shortly to do that. This may take some time.

“While we recognise the right to protest, there is no excuse for anybody using it as an excuse to engage in criminal activity.”