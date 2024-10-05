Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash with police in Rome

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent demonstrators in Rome as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in major European cities and around the globe Saturday to call for a cease-fire as the first anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel approached.

Latest Stories

  • Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine missing after Israel istrike

    Hezbollah's presumed new leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after Israel Defense Forces targeted him in an aerial strike on Wednesday.

  • Democrats suspect Netanyahu attempting to tilt Trump-Harris race

    Democrats increasingly suspect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to interfere in U.S. domestic politics by ignoring President Biden’s calls to negotiate a peace deal in Gaza and by confronting Hezbollah and Iran weeks before the U.S. election. The rapidly escalating confrontation between Israel, Hezbollah and Hezbollah’s ally, Iran, has undercut Biden’s efforts to…

  • Yazidi woman captured by ISIS rescued in Gaza after more than a decade in captivity

    A 21-year-old Yazidi woman has been rescued from Gaza where she had been held captive by Hamas for years after being trafficked by ISIS.

  • Ukraine says it killed Zaporizhzhia NPP security chief, branding him a 'collaborator'

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, located in southern Ukraine, is the largest in Europe and prior to the 2022 Russian invasion, supplied Ukraine with around 30% of its electricity. It was seized by Russian forced in the early weeks of the war.

  • Israel Attacks More Hezbollah Targets as Iran Backs Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel carried out bombing raids in the suburbs of Beirut alongside ground attacks in southern Lebanon, while Iran said it would support a conditional cease-fire in the conflicts involving its allied groups Hezbollah and Hamas.Most Read from BloombergWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?Mexico City Restricts Airbnb Rentals to Curb ‘Gentrification’NYC Schools Reverse Course on Cell-Phone Ban After Parents BalkThe Corner Store ComebackRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive F

  • Middle East latest: Two Hamas officials killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

    An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, the militant group said Saturday. Hamas later said another military wing member was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley.

  • Israeli airstrikes rock southern suburbs of Beirut and cut off a key crossing into Syria

    BEIRUT (AP) — Israel carried out another series of punishing airstrikes Friday, hitting suburban Beirut and cutting off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria for tens of thousands of people fleeing the Israeli bombardment of the Hezbollah militant group.

  • Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war

    MASNAA BORDER CROSSING, Lebanon (AP) — Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters.

  • Former CIA head signals full-scale war inevitable if Israel ‘goes all out’

    Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta said the war in the Middle East is at a crucial point now and future actions will signal whether there will be an imminent “full scale war.” In a Friday interview with MSNBC Reports, Panetta, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, spoke about the…

  • Christian villages were neutral in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. That didn't save them

    Christian villages in southern Lebanon thought their neutrality may spare them from violence in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Then the evacuation orders came.

  • Militants kill 6 Pakistani soldiers in a shootout

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants killed six Pakistani soldiers in a shootout, the army said Saturday, the latest unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan where armed groups including the Pakistani Taliban are active.

  • Israeli bombardment kills 29 people in Gaza, militants renew rocket fire into Israel

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 29 Palestinians on Friday, medics said, and sirens blared in southern Israel in response to renewed rocket fire from militants in the Palestinian enclave. The new rocket salvoes indicated that Hamas-led militant factions in Gaza are still able to fire projectiles into Israel despite a year-long Israeli aerial and ground offensive that has turned wide areas of the enclave into wasteland. On Friday, the Israeli military said sirens sounded in southern Israel for the first time in around two months.

  • Pakistan capital locked down, phone service suspended to stop rally by party of ex-leader Imran Khan

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities placed shipping containers on key roads and highways leading to the capital and suspended cellphone service in Islamabad on Friday in an attempt to prevent supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a rally seeking his release.

  • Analysis: Criticism of inaction pushed Iran to retaliate; Hezbollah holding on

    After months of restraint and mounting threats, Iran finally decided to attack Israel to avenge the killing of Hezbollah's long-time leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

  • Hamas counters abduction claim, says Yazidi woman's Gaza departure was voluntary

    The Islamist group Hamas rejected what it called "a false narrative and fabricated story" about a Yazidi woman Israel said was freed in Gaza in a secret operation involving Israel, the United States and Iraq. The woman, whom Israeli officials have said was taken captive when she was 11 years old and sold to a Hamas member, had never been abducted or sold, and was able to leave Gaza with the knowledge of the Hamas authorities, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said on Friday.

  • The week that pushed the Middle East closer to all-out war

    There have been many moments of extreme danger over the past year. This is the worst.

  • This week's gang attack on a Haitian town killed at least 70 people, UN says

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The tally of victims killed in this week's brutal attack on a small town in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members has risen to at least 70, the U.N. human rights office said Friday.

  • Met Police arrest 17 protesters during demonstrations over Middle East conflict

    The Metropolitan Police say they have arrested 17 people during today's demonstrations over the conflict in the Middle East. Two sets of protests were held in the capital today, including one by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups, and a counter-protest organised by Stop the Hate. The Metropolitan Police say two people were arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

  • US backs Israel's operations in Lebanon despite risk of expanding conflict

    The Biden administration believes it is appropriate for Israel to continue with its ground and air attacks on Hezbollah for now, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday, even as he acknowledged the risk of the operation in Lebanon expanding beyond Israel's current aims. Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon on Tuesday after two weeks of intense airstrikes in a worsening conflict that has drawn in Iran and risks sucking in the United States. Speaking at a regular press briefing, Miller said the nature of all conflicts was "fluid" and "unpredictable" and therefore it was impossible to say how long it would take Israel to achieve its stated goal of clearing Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, allowing it to return Israelis displaced from their homes across the border by months of rocket fire.

  • Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon

    PARIS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeatedly reiterated calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East on Saturday as he blamed Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel for a staggering number of civilian deaths.