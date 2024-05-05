Pro-Palestinian encampment at UCSD campus draws hundreds in support
Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC San Diego receive widespread support as they continue their encampment protest for the fourth consecutive night.
Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC San Diego receive widespread support as they continue their encampment protest for the fourth consecutive night.
A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes
Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."
Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…
Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg
Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the
The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.
The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."
The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.
A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.
Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado that was supposed to be headlined by Kristi Noem has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the memoir contain
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boos began raining down on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at American Airlines Center in Dallas the moment he first touched the puck. They didn't let up whenever the first-round series was in Dallas. Stars fans weren't happy that the poster boy of all that is questionable with how long-term injured reserve operates was back on the ice just in time for the playoffs. Again. No team is more scrutinized than Vegas for how it uses LTIR. To critics and skeptical fans, it looks very
Fighting has intensified in the Donetsk region in recent months as Russia pushes to take more ground around Avdiivka.
Former President Donald Trump delivered a bombardment of dishonesty in his interviews with Time magazine.
Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele sharply criticized former President Trump’s inability to admit he lost the last presidential election and said he’s afraid of losing the upcoming one in November because it will hit the most important thing to him, his ego. “Donald Trump is afraid of losing, because it strikes at…
Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.
Times change, but gripes over high grocery prices do not.Long before this month's Reddit-powered Loblaws boycott, an earlier generation of fed-up shoppers had their own beef with the grocery giant's prices.And that's why, on Oct. 21, 1966, they headed to a Loblaws in downtown Toronto.The newspapers had expected 2,000 protesters. But when only a few dozen arrived, the ensuing media coverage focused on the low turnout of the unhappy "housewives."Dozens, not thousandsThe Toronto Star put the turnou
A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.
The Kentucky native had the honors of singing the National Anthem before the 150th Run for the Roses. She was accompanied by her husband Cactus Moser on drums.
"Let me be clear, I'm running for reelection and will win this November," Cuellar said in a statement affirming his innocence.